Peaceful and centrally located

Peaceful privacy is yours in this quality, centrally-located townhouse.
The combination of the style, the décor, the location and the gardens make this home very appealing.
The lounge room has fitted cabinets and direct access to a secure single garage, while the second living and casual dining space open to a rear deck.
Separating these two areas is nice gas and electric kitchen with excellent cupboard and bench space, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar.
Both of the generous double bedrooms have built-in robes and the central tiled bathroom includes a separate shower recess.
Additionally, gas central heating and evaporative cooling control the temperature in all seasons.
