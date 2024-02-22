Rhymney/Moyston 1 clinches last-over victory in GCA round 15 action

Rhymney/Moyston 1 pulled off a last-over win, Swifts-Great Western 1 sealed the minor premiership, and Pomonal recorded an emphatic victory in the Grampians Cricket Association's round 15.
Playing at the Moyston Recreation Reserve, Swifts-Great Western 2 won the toss and batted first.
After losing Leon Moloney early, Travis Nicholson (34 runs) and Tom Collins (27) set the team up for a solid target with a 56-run partnership.
After the duo was dismissed, Stewart MacPherson (30) provided some resistance to finish at 7/136 off the 40 overs. Glen Cosgriff (2/13 off six overs) was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, while Luas Ralph (2/14 off four overs) helped restrict the visitors.
Needing 3.4 runs per over, Rhymney/Moyston 1 was methodical; Daniel Taylor (52) picked off loose deliveries as he hit nine boundaries.
However, consistent wickets prevented the hosts from gathering momentum. Taylor's wicket was quickly followed by another, and Rhymney/Moyston 1 were 5/82 after 23 overs.
Daniel Walker hit 18 runs in an over - including four boundaries - to reduce the target to 26 runs. Runs dried up, with the home side scoring just 20 runs over the next 11 overs, but Walker remained at the crease.
Euan Lennie scrambled a single, and Walker hit a boundary and then two before a bye and no ball helped Rhymney/Moyston 1 record the win. MacPherson was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28 off eight overs.
A Jacob Dunn half-century has helped Swifts-Great Western 1 record a 148-run win against Halls Gap at Central Park.
Dunn hit 53 runs off 51 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Jarrod Illig's 36* off 28 balls helped push the hosts to 8/205.
In reply, only one batter reached double figures for Halls Gap, with Charlie Mcintosh finishing with 30*.
Illig (4/18) and Matt Peacock (4/19) helped bowl the side out inside 17 overs.
The win maintains a six-point lead between the Combine and Pomonal, again securing the minor premiership.
Pomonal locked in second place with a 52-run win against St Andrews.
Tyler Cronin (50) and Lynden Brewis (45) were the only batters to reach double figures as the Tigers were bowled out for 127 in 37.3 overs.
Tom Mills (22) offered some resistance for the Saints, but four ducks saw the home side bowled out for 75 in 25 overs.
Lachie Green finished with 5/24, and Harry Evans assisted with 3/16.
