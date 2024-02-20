GWMWater confirms safety of Grampians water supply, another home lost

Grampians residents can now safely drink from the local water supply after authorities lifted a ban.
After consultation with the Department of Health, GWMWater managing director Mark Williams declared the water safe to drink.
"We have undertaken all corrective actions and water quality testing has confirmed that the water is safe to drink from the tap," he said.
"It is recommended that customers flush internal taps for two minutes to draw fresh water into their internal plumbing. We will continue to monitor water quality as usual."
Authorities have assured locals that water from Lake Bellfield is safe to drink.
Some residents voiced concerns that aerial firefighting and the use of fire retardants could contaminate the lake.
"The placement and usage of retardant near Lake Bellfield is strategically placed to prevent fire entering the catchment area and compromising water quality," a State Control Centre spokesperson said.
"It is highly unlikely water contamination will occur as the retardant was dropped on unburnt land and away from the catchment area."
The news comes as another home was confirmed lost from the catastrophic bushfire on Tuesday, February 13.
Premier Jacinta Allan has been advised by Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Rick Nugent that a house was destroyed around Pomonal at the edge of the Grampians National Park.
"That brings to 45 homes in Pomonal and one in Dadswells Bridge that have been lost as a result of those fires," the premier said on Sunday.
"Our thoughts are with those communities."
At least three businesses and 23 outbuildings were also razed in Pomonal.
Authorities declared the fires to the east and north of the national park contained on Saturday night but it will remain closed over the weekend.
Parks Victoria are planning for a partial reopening early this week, pending weather and fire conditions.
While the fire threat has eased, Ms Allan flagged more hot weather was on the way from mid-week and urged Victorians not to let their guard down.
"Even though we've got milder weather here in the city, the fire danger rating is high Wimmera, Mallee and northern districts today," she said.
"We need to continue to monitor the weather, take the advice from the agencies, heed those warnings."
- With Australian Associated Press
