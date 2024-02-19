Telematics: What is it and how does it work?

Telematics integrates GPS and other wireless technologies to make the job of tracking and monitoring vehicle fleets simpler and more efficient. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Most people are familiar with the term telematics by now. It's most often used in the context of fleet management software.



The concept of telematics can seem confusing, but when you break it down to the basics, it's relatively simple.



When you're finished reading this article you'll have a good grasp of what telematics is, how it works, and what it's used for.

What is telematics?

To understand what telematics is, we must first define the two forms of technology that combine to make telematics possible.



These technologies are telecommunications and informatics (hence the name telematics).

Telecommunications refers to the process of transmitting information and data over long distances via speech, audio, or video.



Examples include televisions, phones, radios, fax machines, and telegraph machines.



Most telecommunication systems today are digital or are undergoing conversion to digital.

Informatics is a broad term which refers to the study of computing and computer science.



Per the Cambridge Dictionary, informatics studies "the structure, behaviour, and interactions of natural and artificial systems that store, process, and communicate information."

Put that together with telecommunications and you have telematics, which makes use of various modern digital technologies for specific applications.



Tracking deliveries via GPS is a good example of telematics at work.

How is telematics used?

Telematics integrates GPS and other wireless technologies to make the job of tracking and monitoring vehicle fleets simpler and more efficient. This is its primary commercial application. For telematics to work, the vehicle in question must be fitted with an onboard mobile device which is connected to a wireless network server. The device, often called a black box, is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

This integrated system is capable of receiving and processing large amounts of data from many vehicles in different locations. The information communicated by an onboard telematics device is extensive and extremely detailed, from vehicle speed and fuel efficiency to tyre pressure and rate of acceleration. If a driver brakes abruptly, for example, that information is gathered and reported on by the telematics system.

Various types of vehicles now use telematics. Examples include public transport vehicles, delivery vehicles, company cars, rental vehicles, school buses, and emergency vehicles.

What are the benefits of telematics?

Telematics has revolutionised how companies and public entities manage their vehicle fleets. It is now regarded as an essential tool for the purposes of fleet management and fleet optimisation.

The potential advantages of telematics are numerous. Below we boil the list down to three key benefits.

Safety

Telematics' effect on safety is significant in several ways. First, it enables fleet managers to see exactly how their vehicles are being used on the road. Dangerous and risky behaviours such as speeding, hard braking, and inappropriate lane-changing are reported back in real time, and also included in periodic reports.

With telematics, drivers know they have to exercise caution on the road. The result is fewer accidents and a better public perception of the company in question.

Second, telematics assists in establishing and adhering to a proper maintenance routine (oil, brakes, tyres, etc.). Through the constant, detailed monitoring of vehicle performance, telematics alerts fleet managers to mechanical issues before they become big, costly problems.

Fleet optimisation

What is fleet optimisation? Basically, it's the process of making your network of vehicles as efficient as possible. Telematics helps you do this by providing comprehensive data regarding all elements of your vehicle fleet.

Armed with these data points, you can maximise fuel efficiency, optimise driver routes, get the most out of charging infrastructure (for electric vehicles), minimise waste, and, not least of all, streamline and simplify the work of actually managing your fleet.

Cost savings

Fleet optimisation leads directly to cost savings. Depending on the nature of the company and the size of its fleet, these savings can be massive.

In addition to spending less on fuel and mechanical repairs, telematics enables companies to do more with less manpower, since they have all the information they need in one place. Thus, managers can devote more energy to other aspects of the business as opposed to being bogged down by logbooks and other time consuming forms of manual data entry.