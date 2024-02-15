Corey Taylor ton key to Grampians Cricket rep win against Wimmera-Mallee

Another Corey Taylor century has helped the Grampians Cricket Association to a commanding victory over the Wimmera-Mallee Cricket Association.
The interleague clash took place on Sunday, February 11, at Stawells Central Park.
Heading into the contest, the sides sat evenly with one win apiece, bragging rights, and a winning record on offer.
Swifts-Great Westerns captain Matt Heffer was named captain of the side, with Tom Mills of St Andrews named his deputy.
Fresh from hitting 79 runs from 59 deliveries against Halls Gap the day before, Taylor scored 101 runs from 106 balls, including 14 fours and one six.
With Wian Stears, Taylor put together a 94-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 41 runs from 48 balls.
Jack Ganley's swashbuckling 45 runs from 18 deliveries and some late-innings boundaries helped the Grampians Cricket Association post an intimidating 7/239 from its 45 overs.
Needing more than five runs an over, the Wimmera-Mallee got off to a poor start; Heffer knocked over opener Jimmy Duxson for 10 in the eighth over.
The captain was again involved in the action, dismissing Noah Berry after an Adam Haslett catch.
Rhymney-Moyston's Grant Le Poidevin snared a wicket before Haslett claimed two scalps of his own.
After 25 overs, Wimmera-Mallee was 5/88 and 151 runs behind with 120 deliveries remaining.
Taylor picked up the sixth wicket before the vice-captain inflicted the most significant blow of the innings.
In the 29th innings, Mills claimed three solo wickets to take Wimmera-Mallee from 7/100 to 9/101.
Matt Peacock claimed the final wicket and bowled the visitors out for 107.
Mills was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with with 3/5, while Haslett 2/8 and Heffer 2/18 all helped the hosts to a 132-run victory.
The GCA squad: Matt Heffer (captain), Tom Mill (vice-captain), Ryan Skiller, Luke Stevens, Corey Taylor, Tom Mills, Wian Stears, Grant Lepoidervin, Jack Ganley, Adam Hasslet, James Hosking, Matt Peacock and Eddie Malpas.
