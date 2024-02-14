'We've got our arms around them': Hundreds of Pomonal residents await news

Tired, shocked, and anxious, a sea of emotions sweeps through the Stawell evacuation centre as community members wait for information regarding their fire-affected homes.
About 140 people slept overnight at Grampians Community Health on Patrick Street, nervously waiting to hear from loved ones who stayed in Pomonal to protect their homes and help the fire-fighting effort.
Colin Macaffer, Pomonal resident and owner of Barney's Bar & Bistro with his wife Susie, knows he is one of the lucky ones.
"We're really grateful at this time that no one's been killed; everyone's really, really appreciative for that," he said.
"We're mentally and physically exhausted. My wife and I are relieved that our business hasn't burned down at this stage.
"For those who stayed and fought fires during that time, there's some wonderful stories coming out that they've helped some other people who had to leave. That's been tremendous news."
However, he sadly noted that not everyone was as fortunate.
"One of our heroic stories, is one of our community members who works for the CFA," he said.
"They left their house, asked a neighbor to look after their animals and went out to fight the fires. He came back only to find his house was gone."
Mr Macaffer said the neighbour's house was lost, too.
"We've got our arms around them," he said.
A GoFundMe has already been set up to help with bushfire recovery. Within the first three hours, the community has donated more than $7000.
"We've had so many requests from people asking to donate," Mr Macaffer said.
"It's been run by Barney's Bar and Bistro; I've got an independent person from the Bendigo Bank overseeing it.
"We're excited that we can help this recovery stage get underway and help people in need."
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pomonal-bushfire-recovery.
