Warm jumpers, toothbrushes and food for pets: evacuees need the basics

Donations of immediate needs for families impacted by the Pomonal fires can be dropped off at the collections point in Stawell Toyota, 52-56 Longfield Street Stawell, between 8:30 and 5 weekdays.
A spokesperson for Stawell Toyota, Debbie Hart, said, "In light of the devastating fires impacting our region, we're organizing a drop-off center for donations to support the fire victims.
"Let's come together and make a difference for our neighbors in Pomonal."
Immediate needs include jumpers for people who left their homes in light clothing yesterday and have no access to warm clothing with the cool change.
In addition to jumpers, they need basic personal items, such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and hygiene products.
"It's heartbreaking to see families like the one staying with me, who recently moved to the area and now face uncertainty about their home," she said.
"At this stage, larger items cannot be stored, so please just help with immediate needs," she said,
Dog and cat food is needed for animals staying with their owners or being housed with friends and family.
:"Your generosity can give them essential support during this challenging time.
"Together, we can make a meaningful impact and show the power of community solidarity.
"Thank you for your kindness and support. #PomonalStrong."
Stawell Salvo Op Shop will be open today until 3 p.m. and will provide basic necessities to people impacted.
Up to 10 dogs remained with their owners yesterday at the Salvos, so they were not separated in the immediate situation.
The Northern Shire Council will house domestic animals at its shelter on Patrick Street Stawell.
Ararat Rural City Council will house horses, dogs, cats, or livestock at the Ararat City Animal Shelter, 19 Pound Lane Ararat, for people impacted by the fires. To coordinate, contact Michelle on 0487 049 821
