The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Warm jumpers, toothbrushes and food for pets: evacuees need the basics

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 15 2024 - 5:47pm, first published February 14 2024 - 12:52pm
Donations of immediate needs for families impacted by the Pomonal fires can be dropped off at the collections point in Stawell Toyota, 52-56 Longfield Street Stawell, between 8:30 and 5 weekdays.

