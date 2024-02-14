Anxious wait for evacuated Pomonal residents

Like all affected by the current bushfires in the Wimmera, Pomonal resident and CEO of the Grampians Regional Tourism Board, Marc Sleeman, is waiting to get back to his property to assess the damage.
Mr Sleeman left his property at about 2.30 pm on Tuesday, February 13, as the fire threatened Pomonal.
"I packed the trailer and as much as I could grab out of the shed, and I headed off, not knowing what I'd be coming back to," he said.
Currently staying with family in Stawell, Mr Sleeman is still waiting to hear when it will be possible to return.
"We were aware that there are still spot fires in Pomonal, and there are power lines that are still on fire and lines over roads. So it's still an active fire scene," he said.
"So we're just waiting to hear word on when we can get back to check out the property. But like a lot of the Pomonal community, everybody is just wait and see."
Despite the anxiousness of having to wait to return, Mr Sleeman acknowledged having to wait so that the authorities can do their jobs to make sure that everything is safe.
"Just mindful at the moment of making sure that we stay away from the fire site and let the CFA and the community members that are looking after that get that work done, so we can get back in and assess things," he said.
"At the moment, they're assessing the devastation on what's happened in Pomonal. And really looking to work out the next steps and notifying community members of houses that have been lost, that there have been many."
From Mr Sleeman's experience, once the wind direction changed yesterday afternoon, the township became affected.
"While the fire was raging, it was heading in a southerly direction for the first few hours. And it didn't really look to pose any threat on community.
"But when that wind changed to the southeast, it jumped over the range over the peak and then came back down into Pomonal."
Despite the situation, Mr Sleeman is grateful for the support the community has been given so far.
"I've had discussions with lots of industry partners. We're hearing messages that are coming from all around the country for the Pomonal community, which is wonderful."
