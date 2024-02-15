Enjoy panoramic perfection on the foothills of the Black Range

This stunning home set on the foothills of the Black Range enjoys breath-taking mountain and rural views.
There are verandahs on three sides, and a large outdoor entertaining area with a heated spa.
It has generous living spaces with a combustion heater and air-conditioning.
A fully-equipped kitchen has marble bench tops and a walk-in pantry.
A separate lounge-dining room has polished floorboards, and a library-theatre room has built-in bookshelves and cabinetry. The main bedroom has an ensuite, a walk-in robe and private access to the conservatory.
There's also a 6kW solar system, an 18x8m workshop with a kitchen and storeroom, a double garage, and much more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.