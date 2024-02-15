The Stawell Times-News
Enjoy panoramic perfection on the foothills of the Black Range

By Stawell House of the Week
February 16 2024 - 9:35am
4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 34 Liddell Road, Bellellen
  • $1,340,000
  • LAND: 29 acres
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This stunning home set on the foothills of the Black Range enjoys breath-taking mountain and rural views.

