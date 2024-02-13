Stawell Medical Centre welcomes new GP and recent OAM recipient

Stawell Medical Centre has welcomed Dr Christine Longman to the clinic as a general practitioner after she had been recently recognised in the 2024 Australia Day Honours.
When Dr Christine Longman learned she was one of 15 GPs to receive an Order of Australia Medal in January she was taken completely by surprise.
But those aware of her long list of selfless service to community and the medical profession knew her OAM was truly vindicated.
"There are a few things my nominator would not know about me and only a quarter of the things have been documented in the OAM bio," Dr Longman said.
"I guess what stands out for me is more than 40 years of general practice in Yarraville but also my work with patients going through recovery from substance abuse."
After graduating from Monash University in 1979, Dr Longman began work at Footscray's Western Hospital before moving into obstetrics at Williamstown Hospital.
Not long after she started her partnership in the Yarraville clinic.
A defining moment for Dr Longman came around 1994 when there was a lot of drug use filtering into the Western Suburbs.
"I was struggling a bit with patient issues there, so I went to the local drug service and said 'look I don't know what's going on - please help me'.
"Their way of helping me was to give me a job one day a week working with those who were dependent on a range of substances but predominantly pregnant women."
Dr Longman observed that the patients she'd see at the local drug service were 'usually real battlers who had a pretty raw deal from life'.
"Following this, I was setting up programs for GPs in the Western Suburbs to try and help them work better with patients dealing with substance abuse," she said.
"You can't just say 'stop using drugs' because it doesn't work like that."
During her drug work, Dr Longman was often asked to give talks at various events, with when occasion at a rotary dinner being particularly memorable.
"It was only 10 days after my father had died and I realised I had already committed to this talk," she said.
"So I fronted up and started by saying 'I think your topic is boring, so I'm going to tell you what it's like to be a heroin addict' and boy did they sit up and take notice."
Dr Longman's choices through life have usually been for the best of reasons and her decision to work in Stawell is no exception.
She started working part time at Stawell Medical Centre in January, 2024.
"I was asked to consider general practice at Stawell by Dr Andrew Horwood who works at the Alan Wolff Medical Centre in Horsham," she said.
"He's an old GP training program colleague and he asked if I would help out as a locum doctor but I don't like being a locum because you don't form any long term relationships with your patients.
"I'm so glad I've come here because it's been most enjoyable and the staff are incredibly helpful.
"I know the area quite well because I lived six years as a child in Ballarat and my grandmother lived in Ararat and Horsham so we had all our holidays there."
Dr Longman also said the life possible while based in Stawell also appealed to her.
"When Dr Horwood mentioned Stawell, the first thing I thought of was bushwalking because I love doing that," she said.
"Another plus is that my niece Cathy is an associate nurse unit manager of the dialysis team at Wimmera Cancer Centre.
"Cathy is studying to be a nurse practitioner and I visited her at work recently. I'm impressed with her commitment to her work and studies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.