Value for a first home buyer or an investor

The numbers certainly stack up with this fibro clad home since it has been a solid investment property for over 15 years and is currently rented for $290 per week.
The kitchen-dining area has an electric oven, timber cupboards and the simplicity of lino flooring.
The home also has split system air-conditioning in the living area.
The bathroom has a shower over the bath, along with the convenience of a separate toilet.
Meanwhile the laundry room located off the hallway in the middle provides another exit to the home.
This property is on a corner block and the yards are easily manageable, and split into two with fencing to make the second yard a little more private. There's also a garden shed and some off-street parking.
