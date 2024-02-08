The Stawell Times-News
Value for a first home buyer or an investor

By Stawell House of the Week
February 9 2024 - 9:20am
Value for a first home buyer or an investor
Value for a first home buyer or an investor

3 BED | 1 BATH

  • 13 Freeland Avenue, Stawell
  • $235,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: By appointment

The numbers certainly stack up with this fibro clad home since it has been a solid investment property for over 15 years and is currently rented for $290 per week.

