Wendy helps get people to doctors. More volunteers like her are needed

More volunteers like Wendy Hooper are needed in the Stawell area to help local people get to medical appointments, a health service says.
She is among those who help ferry people who cannot access other transport for Grampians Community Health.
Mrs Hooper joined the "Community Car" program after a 30-year career as canteen manager of the 502 Stawell Primary School.
"When I retired, I was looking for something else to do to help out in the community," she said.
"I felt driving would be a good way to help and to meet new people."
Mrs Hooper has been driving for about two years.
"I class myself as a local driver, just for short trips for dental or doctor appointments around our region such as Ararat and Horsham."
Volunteers are vital because of a lack of suitable public transport in regional areas, Grampians Community Health community and capacity manager Kristy Price said.
"We need to get more volunteers to meet the growing demand," she said.
"We love coordinating this service to provide quality experiences for both the community car user and the volunteer, but we need more volunteers to ensure it stays sustainable."
Volunteers get training and help with other needs. They are then matched with passengers. Grampians Community Health organises and manages cars volunteers use.
Ms Price said volunteers need to have good communication skills, be reliable and have a passion for helping other people. They will also need a valid drivers' licence and pass police and working with children checks.
To learn more about this or other volunteering opportunities at Grampians Community Health call 5358 7400 and ask for the volunteer coordinator.
