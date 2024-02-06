Five-wicket haul secures victory for St Andrews in Grampians Cricket

At 3/60, Swifts Great Western 2 looked settled at the crease on their way to a strong total against St Andrews at Stawell's North Park on Saturday, February 6.
A 38-run partnership had just ended with Travis Nicholson sent back to the sheds for 29, but a settled Stewart MacPherson was holding his end down.
But, when the ball was tossed to Wiaan Steers, Swifts Great Western crumbled.
Including the wicket of MacPherson for 27, Steers took figures of 5/13 off his six overs, in addition to two catches off the bowling of Adam Haslett.
It took St Andrews only 15 overs to chase down Swifts Great Western's 113-run total.
Opener Josh Bibby retired hurt on eight, while the only wicket the side lost was Tom Mills for 39.
Also in round 13, Rhymney Moyston 1 took on Pomonal.
Pomonal batted first, pulling together a few strong partnerships to set a total of 179.
Lyndon Brewis top scored with a half century, 56 runs off 75 balls.
Terry Keilar also had a strong day with the bat, scoring 42 off 40 from Pomonal's lower order.
Rhymney Moyston's Clinton Slorach did the most damage amongst his team's bowlers. He took 4/18 off eight overs.
In response, Rhymney Moyston's 23-run opening partnership was not eclipsed as wickets fell frequently through the innings.
Pomonal's Lachie Green (3/38), Clayton Mackley (2/19) and Corey Taylor (2/4) took the wickets that included four ducks, and nine batsmen out for less than 10.
When Rhymney Moston's last wicket fell, the side was 115 runs short of the target.
Taking on Swifts Great Western 1, Rhymney Moyston 2's batters also struggled, the side saw four of its player's innings cut short before they got off the mark.
A score of 27 for Nathan Quick top scored for the innings but partnerships proved elusive.
Swifts Great Western 1's Thomas Eckel (3/4), Jacob Dunn (3/12), Bradley Carter (2/21) and Matt Heffer (2/12) did the damage.
Eckel's 45 not out at the top of Swift Great Western's run chase saw the side surpass its 77-run target in 12 overs with nine wickets in hand.
