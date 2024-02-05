Why parents should turn to before and after school care for a helping hand

Out-of-school-hours care refers to programs that provide supervision and activities for school-aged children outside of regular school hours. Picture Shutterstock

There's no questioning that juggling and managing time as a working parent is difficult. You need to work to live and provide for your family, and for many parents, this means working full-time.



But you also need to care for your children and ensure that they're always looked after, engaged and entertained. And when you work full-time or part-time, that becomes difficult.

Balancing and switching between the need to work and having to ensure your kids are catered to is a priority for all working parents. We're well into the cost-of-living crisis, which means walking this fine line is becoming increasingly hard to do

There's only so much that a family is capable of - especially if you're a single parent and are juggling it all on your own. Sure, you can lean on friends and family from time to time, but that is not a permanent solution, and many don't have that luxury.

Luckily, there are more programs emerging that offer out-of-school-hours care (OSHC) at schools across the country. While some schools set the program up themselves, others turn to external companies that run OSHC programs.

This is a saving grace for families and parents who have had to take on extra hours due to the increase in the cost of living.

What is out-of-school-hours care?

Out-of-school-hours care refers to programs that provide supervision and activities for school-aged children outside of regular school hours. These programs are typically offered before and after school, and they can also include care during school holidays and professional development days when regular classes are not in session.

The primary goal of out-of-school-hours care is to offer a safe and structured environment for children whose parents or guardians are unable to care for them during these times due to work or other commitments. These programs often include a range of activities such as homework assistance, arts and crafts, sports, and other recreational activities. They also provide an opportunity for social interaction and development among children.

Moreover, out-of-school-hours care can be a crucial resource for working parents, offering them peace of mind that their children are in a safe, supervised, and enriching environment. These programs are typically run by schools, community centres, or private organisations and may vary in terms of cost, availability, and the types of activities offered.

What are the benefits of OSHC?

OSHC can offer both parents and children alike a plethora of benefits, particularly for parents who are time-poor or work excessive hours. Some of the benefits include:

Opportunities to make friends

OSHC programs pose as a great way for children to make friends outside their class. These programs bring together students from different grades and classes, fostering a diverse social environment.

In this setting, children are exposed to a variety of perspectives and personalities, encouraging them to develop social skills like empathy, cooperation, and communication. The informal and relaxed atmosphere of OSHC allows children to interact and bond over shared interests and activities, whether it's during a collaborative art project, a team sport, or simply during free play time.

Continue learning outside the classroom

With out-of-school-hours programs, the opportunity for your children to continue learning arises. They can engage in fun extracurricular activities with classmates or explore individual interests such as arts and crafts.

Children can also engage in educational activities that may not be part of the regular school curriculum, such as science experiments or creative expression through art. The less formal setting of OSHC allows for a more hands-on and interactive approach to learning, which can be particularly beneficial for children who thrive in less structured environments.

Get to explore creativity

OSHC provides children with a valuable opportunity to explore their creativity. In these programs, kids can delve into various creative activities like arts and crafts, music, drama, and creative writing. This freedom to experiment and express themselves artistically is crucial for their cognitive and emotional development. Such activities encourage imagination, innovation, and self-expression, helping children to discover and nurture their unique talents and interests in a supportive and fun environment.

Less guilt for parents

There's no reason for parents to feel pangs of guilt for needing to work longer hours or extra shifts in order to adequately support their families. However, it happens.