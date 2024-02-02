Sue Huddleston bolsters Lions numbers as club embarks on rebuilding

Last year, the Stawell Lions Club faced challenges in the future as their membership numbers dwindled, and it seemed closure could be imminent.
However, the remaining members of the Club decided that even though the club would face challenges in the future, they would persevere and rebuild.
They could not ignore 52 years of serving the community, so calling themselves the revitalizing team, they called for new members to help them rebuild.
Sue Huddleston answered the call and immediately offered her services to the club.
She received her official membership certificate a few weeks ago and is now encouraging the community to do the same.
"I didn't realise how much the Lions Cub did for the community and the challenges they faced with member shortage, but as soon as I did, I contacted the members and joined," she said.
"I attended several of their meetings last year and learned much about the club and its work.
"The club needs volunteers for Driver Reviver so they can be actively helping with road safety, and they want to help with Meals on Wheels too, but they need more members to do that, so I encourage other members of the community to do what I did and join," she said.
Ms. Huddleston said the members have been welcoming, and joining the club has helped her confidence.
"I am a shy person, but becoming a member has helped me greatly with my confidence," she said.
Ms. Huddleston said it's only once you are part of an organisation like this that you realize how much they do for the community and how generous people are.
"At the sausage sizzle we ran just before Christmas, it was amazing how many people donated or offered to help," she said.
Coming from a background of community awareness instilled in her by her late mother, she now works part-time with Community Health after a decade with Australia Post and volunteering with the Salvos.
"Many volunteer groups have been struggling to attract members," she said, "especially since Covid-19. It has seemed to affect volunteering, so I encourage you to contact the Stawell Lions and join up so the club can continue to support the community."
Any age is welcome, and the club has introduced a 'part-time membership' so that people can join and contribute at their level and in their own time.
