The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sue Huddleston bolsters Lions numbers as club embarks on rebuilding

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Huddleston bolsters Lions numbers as club embarks on rebuilding
Sue Huddleston bolsters Lions numbers as club embarks on rebuilding

Last year, the Stawell Lions Club faced challenges in the future as their membership numbers dwindled, and it seemed closure could be imminent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.