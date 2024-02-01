Exuberation: Excelleration wins the 2024 Seppelts Great Western Cup

It was exuberation for Richard Cully-trained Excelleration after it displayed plenty of class en route to winning the 2024 Seppelts Great Western Cup on Sunday, January 28.
The seven-year-old gelding came from the back of the pack to win the 1950m cup by four lengths, marking its first win since June 2022.
It almost wouldn't be for the $1.60 pre-race favourite after it started well, only to fall to the rear of the pack for the bulk of the run with Ahtohallan.
Station One ($4.40) maintained the lead for most of the race, only for Extra Elusive ($11) to put the five-year-old gelding to task.
Veteran jockey John Allen was unphased, pushing Excelleration out three wide to soar into the lead.
The lead was so comfortable that Allen didn't use the whip along the home straight.
The win was Allen's 23rd for the season, giving him a 15 per cent win percentage from his 144 Victorian country races; he has placed in 45 per cent of races this season.
Excelleration earned points for the 23/24 Victorian Country Cup Series.
Grampians Racing head train Andrew Bobbin snagged a win in the day's final race with Tekapo ($19).
The New Zealand-born five-year-old gelding marked its second win of a 10-start career with a commanding win from start to finish to hold off a fast-finishing Dalton Dancer and Bobbin stablemate Fighting Sweet.
