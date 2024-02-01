Show and Shine shift to racecourse a success, says Grampians Toy Club

The Stawell Racecourse is a haven for speed, with majestic horses galloping along the track from dusk until dawn.
However, things slowed down on Australia Day, with the Grampians Toy Club holding its annual Show and Shine at the venue for the first time.
GTC member Jamie Erwin said it won't be the last.
"Everyone was really pleased with the the change of venue," he said.
"We had more than 100 vehicles entered and a steady flow of visitors all evening.
"This year was the first crack at an event at the racecourse and I think everyone got something out of it."
Traditionally held on Stawell's Main Street, the idyllic green grass perfectly contrasts the many classic and collectable vehicles, muscle cars, utes and vintage tractors.
The free event also raised more than $1000, which goes into the club's donation pool.
In the past, the club has bequeathed between $6000 to $10,000 annually, with recent funds going to the Grampians Greyhounds all-ability football club, the Stawell Historical Society and local suicide prevention programs.
The Grampians Toy Club now turns its attention to Easter, with two community events occurring on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.
"A lot of our club members will help out with Jim Leithhead on Good Friday," Mr Erwin said.
"He's got a world-class display of Lincoln cars and memorabilia.
"Some of our members will also display our cars at the StawellBiz Easter Saturday Fair."
