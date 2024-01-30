Community champions honoured: Northern Grampians celebrates Australia Day

In a celebration of community spirit and dedication, the Northern Grampians Shire Council hosted dual Australia Day ceremonies in Stawell and St Arnaud on Friday, January 26.
Recognising the invaluable contributions of individuals and groups supporting their towns, the events honored citizens, community groups, and young achievers.
Rupert Bibby, a stalwart figure in Navarre, received the Citizen of the Year award, while the Stawell Uniting Church Pop-Up Shop, a beacon of sustainability and community, claimed the Community Group of the Year title. D'Artagnan Walls, an inspiring mentor at Stawell Tennis Club, was named Young Citizen of the Year, and Margaret Perry, a trusted volunteer, received the Local Hero award.
The St Arnaud ceremony featured Melissa Weir as Citizen of the Year, St Arnaud Neighbourhood House as the outstanding Community Group, Sophie Male as Young Citizen of the Year, and John Goode as Senior Citizen of the Year.
Awards were presented to citizens of Central, Stawell and South West wards at Stawell's Central Park.
The Stawell Australia Day ceremony featured a fascinating community address by Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory manager Kim Mintern-Lane.
Ms Mintern-Lane spoke fondly of growing up in Stawell, travelling the world for work, before returning to lead a cutting-edge dark matter project one kilometre underground.
"I drive over Big Hill each morning on the way to work; I pause to watch the sunrise over the Pyeneese and light up the Grampians," she said.
"It's a ritual that reminds me of the enduring beauty of our lives here."
Ms Mintern-Lane spent more than 18 years with the Australian Federal Police and established an expertise in forensic science leadership and practice.
It was fitting she was appointed as the manager of the world-class dark matter project.
"I certainly couldn't mapped the career trajectory that would bring me back to Stawell after 25 years away," she noted.
"As I was growing up, I wouldn't have imagined that the experiences that would have shaped me would stand as a testament to the boundless opportunities this country affords each one of us.
"Australia's vast expanse provides us with the freedom to chart our course- and when unforeseen opportunities emerge - we can alter our trajectory... I cannot emphasise enough the value to recalibrate one's life.
Citizen of the Year
Navarre patriarch Rupert Bibby was recognised for his decades of commitment with the Citizen of the Year award.
Presented by Cr Rob Haswell, Mr Bibby was nominated as an outstanding member of the wider community, as a dedicated farmer and proud family man whose lifetime of service to the Navarre community has been offered with care, consideration and a genuine desire to ensure that Navarre is the best it can be.
A man of few words, Mr Bibby, accepted his award, said "Thank you", and returned to his seat; however, the raucous cheer from family and friends upon the announcement did all the speaking necessary to capture his impact on the community.
Community Group of the Year
Presented by Cr Erwin, Stawell Uniting Church Pop-Up Shop has been an eagerly awaited event for the wider community and visitors since its inception as a fundraiser six years ago.
Hosted once every three months by a staff of dedicated volunteers, the pop-up promotes sustainability.
It offers a remarkable sense of community, fellowship, purpose, and wellbeing.
Despite raising less than $100 at its first marker, the Stawell Uniting Church Pop-Up Shop had raised more than $80,000 for the local community.
Young Citizen of the Year
Presented by Cr Trevor Gready, D'Artagnan Walls was nominated for his dedication to the sport and his willingness to support, guide and lead the next generation of players locally through Stawell Tennis Club.
He is an inspiring and generous mentor and provides exceptional leadership to hundreds of kids and their parents throughout the wider community.
D'Artagnan thanked his family, friends and mentors for allowing him to make a difference in the community.
Local Hero
Presented by Cr Karen Hyslop, Margaret Perry was nominated as a trusted and wise volunteer with a kind, genuine, caring heart and a long history of supporting the community.
Noted for her gentle and unassuming disposition, Mrs Perry continues to offer dedicated service to the community well into retirement.
She is willing to go the extra mile, assisting people needing personalised in-home support services and providing friendship and much-needed quality time to the lives of those she cares for.
In St Arnaud, awards were presented to citizens in Kara Kara Ward during a ceremony held at the town's market square.
The St Arnaud ceremony featured local ambassador Dr Eddy Ostarcevic, the councillor for Kara Kara Ward,
He inspired the crowd with an impassioned plea to continue with community service and voluntary roles that enhance and support our communities.
Citizen of the Year
Presented by the mayor, Rob Haswell, Melissa Weir was nominated as a caring, unassuming, community-minded person who works quietly behind the scenes.
Highly regarded and respected by her peers, Melissa is always available and is known for her willingness to support, encourage and work with students and their families beyond school hours.
She also advocates for diversity and has integrated accessibility programs, special days, and activities for students to participate in and learn through.
Community Group of the Year
Presented by Cr Karen Hyslop, St Arnaud Neighbourhood House was nominated for its outstanding contribution to the community's direct benefit.
The St Arnaud Neighbourhood House is a charitable public organisation driven to advance social and public wellbeing, and volunteers work tirelessly and with passion to ensure that the wider community is supported.
Young Citizen of the Year
Presented by Cr Eddy Ostarcevic, Sophie Male was nominated for her outstanding leadership skills, active involvement in numerous sporting clubs and support for young people across the community.
She plays a crucial role in community sports in the St Arnaud area and acts as a participant, mentor and coach across many sports, all while pursuing tertiary studies.
Senior Citizen of the Year
Presented by Cr Eddy Ostarcevic, John Goode was nominated in recognition of the years of service he has dedicated to the clubs and community of St Arnaud.
Noted to be a quiet and unassuming person who gets the job done, Mr Goode is the ultimate club member with meticulous attention to detail who shows no sign of slowing his involvement in any of the significant number of clubs and associations he has dedicated his time to.
Mayor of Northern Grampians Shire Council, Cr Rob Haswell, took the opportunity to acknowledge the importance of active citizenship in ensuring that communities throughout Northern Grampians Shire continue to thrive.
"Today we have come together as a community to honour the individual contributions of active citizens and the teamwork that makes each of our communities whole," he said.
"I would like to extend my congratulations and heartfelt thanks to each of our awardees; Australia wouldn't be the nation that we know and love today without the hard work and zest for life shown by its citizens."
Cr Haswell said the day was the perfect opportunity to honour local achievements, celebrate new citizens, and show our gratitude for the people around us.
"Active citizenship is about getting involved in our local communities and democracy at all levels, and displaying values such as respect, inclusion and helping others; it plays an important role in building and maintaining healthy societies," he said.
"In times of crisis and in celebration, it is a willingness to put your hand up to contribute where you can and to do what you can within your means that makes this an incredible place to live.
"It is where our Australian spirit shines through."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.