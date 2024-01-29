Halls Gap secures hard-fought win; Swifts/Great Western 1, St Andrews dominate

Halls Gap has escaped with a hard-fought win against Swifts/Great Western 2 in round 12 of the Grampians Cricket Association.
Meanwhile, St Andrews and Swifts/Great Western 1 made easy work on their lower-ranked opponents.
Sitting just three points behind first place, the Gapers would have relished the opportunity to score quick runs against the Combine's second XI.
Halls Gap won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to increase its percentage; however, a skidding North Park wicket and muggy conditions hampered scoring.
Opening batsman Luke Stevens scored a team-high 46 runs off 101 deliveries; combined with Josh Leith's 45 not out, they made up the bulk of the side's score.
After 40 overs, Halls Gap finished with 5/144. Marc Brilliant lived up to his name with 2/16 off eight overs, while Harvey Evans toiled hard all afternoon for his 2/34.
Needing slightly more than 3.6 runs per over, Swifts/Great Western 2 worked hard to maintain wickets in hand; however, the side struggled to score freely, taking until the 10th over to reach 0/10.
Nevertheless, Halls Gap took until the 24th to break the partnership, and Swifts/Great Western 2 was 1/49.
Sensing a need to increase the scoring rate, Travis Nicholson started strongly, hitting a boundary on his second delivery.
Nicholson hit two sixes and another four before Stevens dismissed him for 24, and Swifts/Great Western 2 were 2/77 in the 28th over.
Needing almost a run a ball, Leon Moloney (16 off 18 deliveries), Thomas Thulborn (15 off 16) and Brilliant (4 from 3) pushed the total, but ultimately they fell 12 runs short.
Swifts/Great Western 2 finished at 5/132. Luke Stevens was the pick of the bowlers with 3/24 off seven overs.
The Saints rolled Rhymney/Moyston 2 and chased down the target all within 41 overs.
Rhymney/Moyston 2 won the toss and elected to bat at the Buangor Recreation Reserve.
Wayne Gason top scored with 11, the only batsman to score double figures for the visitors as they were bowled out for 48 in the 33rd over.
Paul Menzies was the pick of the bowlers for St Andrews with 2/2, while Vincent Hamman finished with 2/5 and Wian Stears snared 2/11.
In reply, the hosts chased down the target in the eighth over; Ryan Skiller top-scored with 23 runs, while Riley Taylor (20*) and Adam Haslett (12*) finished the job.
Lucas Ralph snared the lone wicket to finish with 1/26 off four overs.
Ladder leaders Swifts/Great Western 1 made the most of their visit to the Moyston Recreation Reserve, bowling out the hosts within 30 overs.
However, Rhymney/Moyston 1 did not go down without a fight.
Cameron Holland top scored with 16 runs that included two fours and a six; his wicket was followed by another to be 2/30.
Scotney Hayter provided some resistance with 13 runs, but his wicket saw the side lose 4/1 to slide to 7/56.
Clintin Slorach (11 runs off 25) and David Cosgriff (4* off 25) pushed the total to 85.
Matt Heffer was economical with 4/13 off eight overs, while Lachlan Patching cleaned up the tail to finish with 2/5.
It could have been smoother sailing for the Combine's first XI - losing Tom Eckel (6 runs off 21 deliveries) - as they pushed for a quick victory.
Wil Clough hit six fours in his 28-run effort, while Jayden McCartney had 31 runs from 32 balls.
Swifts/Great Western 1 chased the target within 20 overs to win by six wickets.
Opening bowler Glen Cosgriff finished with 1/12 off five overs.
Chalambar forfeited its game against Pomonal.
In round 13, Swifts/Great Western 1 host Rhymney/Moyston 2 at North Park.
Rhymney/Moyston 1 travels to Pomonal to take on the Tigers.
St Andrews takes on Swifts/Great Western 2 at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The Buangor Recreation Reserve will see Chalambar and Halls Gap face off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.