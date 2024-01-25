The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Get charged up for Grampians Toy Club's annual Show and Shine

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
January 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Toy Club member Jamie Erwin and his custom HQ will be one of the many cars on display at the annual Show and Shine on Friday, January 26. Picture by Ben Fraser
Grampians Toy Club member Jamie Erwin and his custom HQ will be one of the many cars on display at the annual Show and Shine on Friday, January 26. Picture by Ben Fraser

Throughout the years, car manufacturers are not afraid to think outside the box.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.