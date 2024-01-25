Get charged up for Grampians Toy Club's annual Show and Shine

Throughout the years, car manufacturers are not afraid to think outside the box.
The Grampians Toy Club is venturing away from tradition, moving its annual Show and Shine from Main Street to a new venue: the Stawell Racecourse.
Club member Jamie Erwin said the new venue could be a refreshing change.
"We thought we'd try something new," he said.
"You don't learn anything unless you try something new, and the racecourse could be a fresh new venue for show and shine."
One thing remains consistent: the money raised goes back to the community.
"We donate thousands of dollars to different groups each year,' he said.
"We appreciate the support that our community provides us."
The annual event features many classic and collectable cars, trucks and bikes.
There will be coffee, milkshakes, a barbecue, bar facilities, slushies, and live music from 4-8pm.
"It's free entry for the public, with plenty of great vehicles to see and heaps of prizes to be raffled off," Mr Erwin said.
There is a $10 entry per car.
For more information, call Mr Erwin on 0419 563 479.
