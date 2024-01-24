Australia Day racing extravaganza at Stawell Harness Racing Club

Stawell HRC is set to stage its traditional Australia Day meeting at Laidlaw Park on Friday afternoon with an eight event card commencing with the Fosters Mensland Pace at 1.12pm and concluding with the Ecycle Solutions Pace at 5.29pm.
The Trackside Bar & Bistro will be in full swing with limited dining bookings still available on 5358 1237.
Members of the Stawell Little Athletics Club will man the always popular BBQ and a yummy range of takeaway foods a
Adult patrons have the chance to win $100 by registering in the Club's QR Code $500 cash to splash competition.
Kids on course are sure to enjoy the Jumping Castle, rides on Ashton The Train, the Slushy Bike and free Zooper Doopers.
It's free entry for all, so "getyabackside trackside" for a great day out.
Respected HRV form analyst Rob Auber has kindly shared his thoughts on "the way to play" at Stawell with an in-depth look at both legs of the daily double.
Best Bet: Race 5 No 6, Done Well - Best Value: Race 6 No 3, Miramanee - Best Roughie: Race 4 No 2, Fredrhys.
Race 6: Miramanee(3) couldn't get into the race first up and strips fitter here. Drawn well, looks well placed to be in the finish. Hez All Rock (6) consistent, rarely runs a poor race and is one of the main winning chances. True Blue Rose (7) drawn wide and will need luck but racing well. Doctor Go Joh(10) has enjoyed a good campaign and is in great form. Sure to make his presence felt. Goodtime Bravo (11) racing very well against stronger opposition but will need some luck from this tough draw. Selections: 2/3/6/7/9.
Race 7: Curyo Gentleman (3) is a lovely pacer that doesn't know how to run a bad race. Drawn well, races handy, good each way chance. Little Louie 6) smart pacer with a class edge against most of these, just needs some racing luck to be hard to beat. Believe In Forever (1) racing well and savaged the line late last start. Drawn well and will get every chance. Lottie Moon (4) consistent, racing with great zest, looks a threat again. Royal Speech (7) finished off well to win last start, is a place and first four hope. Selections: 3/6/1/4/7.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on their device via Trots Vision.
Concongella owner/trainer Ken Taylor Jnr. enjoyed success at Maryborough on Monday with his 11yo gelding Kempseys Delight in the $7000 Maryborough Golf Club NR Up To 40 Pace.
The race was restricted to concession drivers and 21yo reinswoman Tasmyn Potter gave the veteran of 237 starts the perfect trip throughout to notch up his 15th career victory.
Potter quickly slotted into the running line from gate six and was in the sweet spot, one out - one back, when the bell sounded. She urged "Kempsey" forward three-wide at the 600m to be eyeballing the leaders at the top of the home straight and at the post it was Kempseys Delight by 2.2m in a rate of 1:59.1 for the 1690m journey.
It's been a long time since Ken made the float trip with "Kempsey" up to Charlton on New Years Eve 2015 to debut in a 3YO Pace. Fifth placing that day gave some hope for the future but no-one could have imagined how much enjoyment the horse would give Ken and his wife Gaylene over the journey to come.
Legendary Great Western horseman Peter Manning combined with daughter Kerryn at Maryborough to capture the $7000 Aldebaran Park Trotters Handicap with smart 4yo mare Valerie Lane.
After a safe getaway from the 10m handicap Manning was content to sit last of the main bunch and as the tempo eased, made up ground to be perfectly poised, 1 out 3 back at bell.
With 700 to go Valerie Lane scooted forward three wide to be outside the leader Berriesandcherries (Donna Castles) going into the last bend. At the top of the stretch the squaregaiter kicked away from her rivals and ran to the line to record her 8th career victory (31 starts) for breeder/owners the Searle and Marshall families.
They're off: Stawell (D) Friday, January 26; Hamilton (D) Friday, February 2; Charlton (D) Monday, February 5; Mt. Gambier (N) Friday, February 9; Swan Hill (N) Sunday, February 11; Ararat (N) Tuesday, February 13, Horsham (D) Thursday, February 22.
