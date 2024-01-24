Australia Day racing extravaganza at Stawell Harness Racing Club

Race 6: Miramanee(3) couldn't get into the race first up and strips fitter here. Drawn well, looks well placed to be in the finish. Hez All Rock (6) consistent, rarely runs a poor race and is one of the main winning chances. True Blue Rose (7) drawn wide and will need luck but racing well. Doctor Go Joh(10) has enjoyed a good campaign and is in great form. Sure to make his presence felt. Goodtime Bravo (11) racing very well against stronger opposition but will need some luck from this tough draw. Selections: 2/3/6/7/9.