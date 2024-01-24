The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Australia Day racing extravaganza at Stawell Harness Racing Club

By Tony Logan
January 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concongella pacer Thelongroadnowhere made it four in a row at Boort on January 16 with Michelle Phillips aboard for breeder/owner/trainer Paul Rouch. Picture courtesy of Boort Trotting Club
Concongella pacer Thelongroadnowhere made it four in a row at Boort on January 16 with Michelle Phillips aboard for breeder/owner/trainer Paul Rouch. Picture courtesy of Boort Trotting Club

Stawell HRC is set to stage its traditional Australia Day meeting at Laidlaw Park on Friday afternoon with an eight event card commencing with the Fosters Mensland Pace at 1.12pm and concluding with the Ecycle Solutions Pace at 5.29pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.