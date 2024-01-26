Halls Gap, Pomonal, Combine's first XI win as GCA top four takes shape

Halls Gap and Rhymney/Moyston 1 put on a show on January 20, while Swifts/Great Western derby entertained in a low scoring game.
Playing at home, Halls Gap won the toss and elected to bat.
Luke Stevens (37 runs), captains Charlie Mcintosh (36) and Marcus Elliott (34), and Riley Reid (36 not out) all chipped in to set up a formidable target.
Halls Gap ended at 8/186 from 34 overs.
Cameron Holland was the pick of the bowlers for Rhymney/Moyston 1, finishing with 3/33 off eight overs.
In reply, Holland (41) and Daniel Taylor (27) combined for a 58-run partnership; Taylor then put on 44 with Glen Cosgriff (36).
Despite Nathan Quick (25) and Lachlan Lee's late runs, they could not chase down the target within 40 over, finishing at 8/177.
Halls Gap used 10 bowlers, with Jayde McMurtrie the best (2/10 off 6 overs).
Swifts/Great Western's first XI won another intraclub derby, defeating its second XI by four wickets.
Swifts/Great Western 2 won the toss and elected to bat.
Stewart MacPherson (30) batted well, but partnerships were hard to come by, with six partners amassing 27 runs combined.
Swifts/Great Western 2 finished its 240 overs at 8/96, with Jayden McCartney the chief destroyer with 4/17.
In reply, the league leaders chased down the total in the 25th over. Aiden Graveson the top scorer with a patient 22 runs off 32 deliveries.
Harvey Evans' 4/13 a shining light.
The Tigers skittled Rhymney/Moyston 2 in a short game that only lasted 37 overs.
Playing at home, Rhymney/Moyston 2 won the toss and elected to bat, but three quick wickets had the side on the ropes at 3/16.
Some late resistance pushed the total beyond 30, but the last four wickets fell without adding a run.
Corey Taylor finished with 7/5, including 4/0 to bowl the hosts out for 36.
Lachie Green took the first two wickets to end the game with 2/9.
Pomonal chased down the target in the 11th over.
Chalambar forfeited its game to St Andrews.
