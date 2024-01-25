Invaluable experience: Grampians girls show grit in country week campaign

The Grampians Cricket Association's under-14 girls squad has come home from Hamilton with a wealth of experience after taking on some of the region's best young female cricketers.
The 10-person squad took on Ballarat, Warrnambool, Geelong, Wimmera and Colac across a series of T20 matches.
The GCA started with a close loss to Ballarat, going down by three runs.
Isabel McGinness finished with 2/5 and Danielle Armstrong 2/8, as the BCA posted 5/76.
Kate Drum scored 21 not out, as the GCA ended with 9/72.
In game two, the side lost by 113 runs to Warrnambool after the city side scored 2/153.
The GCA ended on 9/41.
Peyton O'Connor's 13 runs and Grace Robertson's 1/15 were shining lights.
It was another challenging game in game three, losing to Geelong by 62 runs.
Armstrong's 2/7 and Lanie Robertson's 2/12 restricted Geelong to 4/99.
In reply, Jasmine Conboy's 11 not out was the only batter to reach double figures.
The GCA lost a heartbreaker to the Wimmera Girls Cricket League, losing on the day's final ball.
Batting first, the Grampians scored 2/92, with Conboy scoring 30 runs; Kate Drum hit 26, and Charlotte Lynch added 10.
In reply, the Wimmera drew level in the final over, scoring from a bye on the final delivery.
Trinity Arch was the only wicket-taker in the innings, finishing with 2/13 off her two overs.
The Grampians Cricket Association finished the campaign on a high, defeating Colac by four wickets.
Colac won the toss and elected to bat, a decision it may have lamented after Danielle Armstrong and Peyton O'Connor claimed quick wickets.
Trinity Arch (1/3), O'Connor (1/4), Armstrong and Harriet Roberts (1/5) restricted Colac to 7/61.
Grace Robertson was the pick of the bowlers with 3/6.
In reply, the GCA were on the ropes at 5/25, but a patient 30-run partnership between Charlotte Lynch (11*) and Kate Drum (6*) helped the side chase down the target in the 19th over.
Kate Drum was the fifth-highest run-scorer for the week, while Jasmine Conboy finished seventh.
Danielle Armstrong was the second-highest wicket-taker.
