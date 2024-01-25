Towns' devotion: the Grampians' racing history throughout the ages

The popularity of horse racing in the district can be traced back to November 1857 when the Pleasant Creek Racing Club held the first Race Meeting on November 25-27.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The inaugural race meeting was held over three days, with nine races.
On the first day, the races held were the Maiden Plate, the Tradesman's Purse and a pony race.
The second day saw the Town Plate, the Miners Cup and the hack race, and the third day, the hurdle race, the lady's purse and the consolation stakes were held.
Prize money ranged from 15 sovereigns to 100 sovereigns, with the prize money for the hurdle race being 50 guineas.
After this inaugural race meeting, a grand select dress Ball was held at the Great Eastern Hotel in Pleasant Creek, with tickets costing 12s and 6d.
A Racing and General Recreation Reserve Trust was proclaimed on December 24, 1866, when 58 acres were granted for horse racing by the Navarre Turf Club.
The annual race meeting on New Year's Day became one of the social highlights of the year.
The race course was on the road to St. Arnaud, and in later years, the Navarre Football Club established their ground in the centre of the race track.
The original home straight of the race track ran between the grandstand and the football oval with the winning post in front of the grandstand.
For many years, the Navarre Racing Club chartered special trains conveying racegoers to the race meeting from Ararat, Ballarat, Stawell, Horsham and Melbourne.
These chartered trains continued until 1931, and the last full race meeting was held around 1936.
On Saturday, December 12, 1858, the first meeting of the Great Western Race Club was held in a paddock adjacent to Cooks Halfway House Hotel at the junction of Stephenson Street and the road to Bests Winery.
At that first meeting, four races were held - two races over two miles and two races over one mile.
Prize money ranged from 5 to 10 sovereigns. Racing was restricted to the horses of owners living within 12 miles of Great Western.
Profits for the first meeting were £16 and donated to the Ararat Hospital.
The current race course was established on the South boundary of the cemetery reserve on May 21, 1867, and covers 115 acres.
The first meeting at the newly formed race course was held on Friday, December 31, 1867.
The racecourse was in operation from the 1860s, shortly after Landsborough was established as a town.
However, records of meeting minutes only go back as far as 1898, when a meeting was held at Ranson's Hotel.
The final race meeting at Landsborough was held in 1957, and the area was then converted into a golf course.
The Greens Creek Race Course was located on the left of the road to St Arnaud, just before the Primary School and the Greens Creek Hall.
The race course reserve adjoined the Wimmera River.
We have very little more information, but our records show that race meetings were held as far back as 1877.
Minutes from a 1905 Committee Meeting indicate that the Race Club Committee Meetings were held at the Greens Creek Hotel. It is believed that the last Race Meeting for the Club was held in 1949. For many years after, the old ticket box remained at the gate that was the entrance to the racecourse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.