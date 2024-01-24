Take care: authorities asks for common sense this Australia Day weekend

With thousands of Victorians expected to make the most of the Australia Day long weekend, authorities are asking the community to play it safe.
As the Grampians population swells across the three days, Victoria Police and Forest Fire Management Victoria have warned travellers and revellers.
Grampians Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jason Hellyer said common sense should be on the menu.
"Whether you're camping, walking, riding or driving, weekends are a great opportunity to discover beautiful parks, forests and reserves," he said. "We want people to enjoy forests, but with seven unattended campfires found across the Grampians region in the last two weeks, FFMVic are reminding visitors to follow campfire safety rules to make sure the bush is healthy and safe for everyone to enjoy."
Victoria is not imposing double demerit points this weekend; however, police are warning motorists to allow for extra travel time as a statewide road policing effort kicks off for the Australia Day long weekend.
Victoria's police's Operation Amity, which commenced on Thursday, will see police highly visible and enforcing across major roads and highways across the state.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir, said Operation Amity coincides with a particularly busy period.
"For many of us, this marks the last weekend of the January holiday period before work and school goes back next week," he said.
"We'll be focusing on the major roads and highways between Melbourne the regional parts of the state where we know lots of people will be commuting.
"It's going to be busy, so take it easy, be courteous to other road users, and most importantly, allow extra travel time so you aren't speeding to reach your destination."
Speeding drivers will be a major focus for police during the operation, with excessive or inappropriate speed contributing to a quarter of all fatal collisions in 2023.
"Not only is speeding the most common factor in fatal and serious injury collisions, but it continues to be the penalty we issue the most infringements for - and it's completely avoidable," he said.
"We'll be setting up numerous drug and alcohol testing sites across the state, and while this might slow you down on your travels, we make no apologies for this.
"We need to keep all road users accountable, and we won't hesitate to penalise you if you're caught breaking the road rules."
