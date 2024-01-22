Grant allows added comforts and new medical equipment for medical centre

A Public Health Network grant provided through the 'Strengthening Medicare' initiative, has ensured the Stawell Medical Centre has been able to make a number of purchases, including a portable ECG machine and new wheelchairs.
Comfortable chairs in the clinic waiting room was also made possible by the grant, as well as the chance to freshen up the doctors' rooms.
"We were able to purchase a portable ECG machine, new cryo canisters, new stethoscopes, diagnostic equipment, thermoscans, scales, blood pressure monitors, suction ear syringe, wheelchairs and waiting room chairs with the $27,500 grant," said SMC nurse, Vicki Ottrey.
"Now patients can safely come in to the medical centre and no matter which room they are in they can have an ECG done, not just in the treatment rooms."
Ms Ottrey also said the new chairs afforded with the grant had already proved a winner.
"Every patient talks about how lovely and comfortable the new chairs are and they fit in beautifully with the colour scheme," she said.
"We've got bariatric chairs for bigger people and they also come in handy for mothers with a small child who might want to sit with Mum."
Ms Ottrey also spoke on how the upgraded wheelchairs were needed at the centre.
"The wheelchairs we previously were using were over 30 years old so it's great to have the new ones," she said.
