The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Grant allows added comforts and new medical equipment for medical centre

By Staff Reporters
January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Public Health Network grant provided through the 'Strengthening Medicare' initiative, has ensured the Stawell Medical Centre has been able to make a number of purchases, including a portable ECG machine and new wheelchairs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.