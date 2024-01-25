The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

A beautifully presented home

By Stawell House of the Week
January 26 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A beautifully presented home
A beautifully presented home

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 23 Brown Street, Stawell
  • $439,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghans
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am Jan 27

This brick veneer home built on a slab is fully air-conditioned, low-maintenance, loaded with desirable features and has been well cared for.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.