A beautifully presented home

This brick veneer home built on a slab is fully air-conditioned, low-maintenance, loaded with desirable features and has been well cared for.
It includes three double bedrooms all with built-in robes, a generous lounge with gas heating, a large dining-family room (with delightful views) that opens to the rear deck (which includes a barbecue area), a gas-electric kitchen with a dishwasher, a tiled bathroom with a full bath and separate shower, and a separate toilet.
There is also a garden shed with a concrete floor and power, a carport, a secure dog yard, established gardens and excellent fencing.
The central location of this address is great too, close to primary school, day care and kindergarten.
