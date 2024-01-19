Police after information after 2023 St Arnaud Secondary School burglary

Northern Grampians Police Service are appealing for information following a burglary at St Arnaud Secondary School.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Between 2pm on Friday, December 15, and 2pm on Monday, December 18, 2023, unknown offender/s entered the St Arnaud Secondary School grounds and accessed a classroom using force to break the door lock.
The unknown offender/s then stole a red Honda blower vac valued at $300 from the classroom.
During this period, the offender/s damaged three park benches around the secondary school grounds.
If anyone has any information, please contact St Arnaud Police Station (03) 5495 1000 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au by quoting incident number 230446189.
Meanwhile, Victoria police are asking travellers to keep an eye on hay stacks and crops during the warmer months.
If you notice any of the signs below, your hay may be heating up.
Spontaneous ignition is the leading cause of haystack fire in Victoria, and just one damp bale is enough to ignite a haystack.
Visit the CFA website for more information on preventing haystack fires www.cfa.vic.gov.au/hayandharvesting
If you see or smell smoke, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately and ask for fire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.