Investment or first home option

By House of the Week
January 19 2024 - 8:30am
3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 13 Freeland Avenue, Stawell
  • $235,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell
  • CONTACT: Bruce McIlvride 0447 582 100
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This fibro clad home has been a proven investment property with a long history of such over the last 15 or so years.

