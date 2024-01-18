Investment or first home option

This fibro clad home has been a proven investment property with a long history of such over the last 15 or so years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Currently rented at $290 per week until late April 2024, the home has a split system in the living area offering year-round comfort.
The kitchen-dining area has an electric oven, timber cupboards and lino flooring.
The bathroom has a shower-over-bath and a separate toilet, while the laundry is near the dining area off the hallway and provides direct access to the rear yard.
Located on a corner block it gives easy access to the good-sized yard.
At this price, it's worth adding to an investment portfolio or great for those in the market for a first home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.