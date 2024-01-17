The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Gift boost: Northern Grampians Shire Council commits $400,000

By Ben Fraser
January 17 2024 - 6:00pm
Northern Grampians Shire Council chief executive Brent McAlister and Stawell Gift Event Management Independent Board Member Neil Brennan.
Northern Grampians Shire Council has reaffirmed its commitment to the Stawell Gift, signing a four-year partnership agreement with Stawell Gift Event Management to invest $400,000 into the prestigious athletics carnival.

