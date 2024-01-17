Stawell Gift boost: Northern Grampians Shire Council commits $400,000

Northern Grampians Shire Council has reaffirmed its commitment to the Stawell Gift, signing a four-year partnership agreement with Stawell Gift Event Management to invest $400,000 into the prestigious athletics carnival.
Signed by NGSC chief executive Brent McAlister and Independent Stawell Gift Event Management board member Neil Brennan at the Stawell Gift Hall of Fame on Wednesday, January 17, the partnership aims to generate community engagement while boosting economic growth and tourism.
In previous years, the council supported the Gift with $50,000; however, Mr McAlister believed an increased funding commitment would highlight the event's importance to the Stawell community.
"The Gift defines Stawell. Perhaps the local community don't realise the importance of the Stawell Gift. [In terms of national reputation] Stawell without the Stawell Gift is Stawell no more," he said.
Mr Brennan also highlighted the importance of the shared commitment between both parties.
"Stawell Gift Event Management is delighted to once again partner with the Northern Grampians Shire Council... cementing a dynamic partnership between the two organisations," he said.
"This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to promote tourism and attract residents to the Northern Grampians Region through the delivery of the iconic Stawell Gift."
Mayor Rob Haswell emphasised the importance of the 147-year-old event to Northern Grampians and the athletics community.
"As a council, we recognise the immense potential for expansion and enrichment, and we are committed to ensuring that the Stawell Gift continues to inspire and grow," he said.
"As a community we are extremely proud of the whole carnival and have been for generations. It is a major part of the Australian sporting calendar and the council's dedication mirrors the historical significance of the event as well as the joy and opportunity it offers locals, athletes, and visitors alike."
The annual event is held at Central Park in Stawell during the Easter long weekend and sees thousands of athletes, supporters and tourists converge on the historic gold mining town.
This year the Gift will be held between Good Friday, March 30, to Easter Monday, April 1, 2024.
The Powercor Stawell Gift, known as Australia's richest footrace, is run on a grass track over 120m.
