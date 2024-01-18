Dignan, Johnston claim Victorian amateur women's 4BBB tournament win

Two Stawell Golf Club members can now call themselves Victorian champions.
Tania Dignan and Leigh Johnston claimed a come-from-behind victory in the Victorian Amateur Women's 4BBB held at Spring Valley and Kingston Heath Golf Club on Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16.
"It was a bit daunting, there was pretty flash clubhouses and the other facilities," Dignan said.
During the first round at Spring Valley Golf Club, Dignan found that the greens' speed was the main difference.
"It [the speed of the greens] was so quick, we struggled with that. We just putted too far past the holes." Dignan said.
After the first round, which included an eagle for Johnston, the pair finished with 37 Stableford points, five behind the leaders.
However, the weather drastically changed overnight as Melbourne received about 40 mm of rain.
As a result, most bunkers were out of play at Kingston Heath, but it did not make the challenge of one of the state's premier golf courses any easier.
"It was a bit more narrow... There were still wet patches around the course, but it was amazing how quickly the water got away," Dignan said.
"You could see in the green bunkers where they were full of water and the black ring around them showing how much it had dried because it's a sandy course."
Dignan and Johnston tamed the challenge of Kingston Heath as they finished their round with 45 points and 82 in total, with the runners-up on 80.
"We have played together a fair bit," Dignan said.
The pair earned qualification for the Victorian Championships at the Horsham Golf Club on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
