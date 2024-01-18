NGSC looks to encourage investment with more efficient planning process

Northern Grampians Shire Council has simplified the requirements for mid-range developers looking to invest in the shire.
The council has increased the stipulated monetary value for planning applications that require councillor review and approval, from five to 15 million dollars.
Responsibility for applications valued at less than $15 million will now be delegated to appropriate council staff, provided there is no planning policy implication.
NGSC mayor Rob Haswell addressed the reasoning behind the procedural change.
"Requirements to report to councillors can be inefficient and inconsistent, and the process can unintentionally lead to a non-planning scheme-based approach to decision making," Cr Haswell said.
"Best practice among councils would suggest that more than 95 percent of applications are dealt with by officers to enable effective and efficient delivery of the statutory planning process.
"By increasing the value of planning applications required to go through to councillors for approval, we should reduce the number of low-risk applications being drawn out for decision and by doing this we aim to create greater consistency in the regulatory process.
This in turn will ideally create greater investor confidence within our municipality and reduce the risk of timeline blow outs."
NGSC believes this change will align with the council's strategies to boost economic growth while also encouraging commercial investment in the region.
Council does retains the ability to call in any application for final decision on matters of particular sensitivity.
