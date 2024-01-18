The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Block's obscure plantings one of Best's grape mysteries

By Rick Allen
January 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Nicole Thomson are still trying to identify some of the original vines planted on Best's' historic Nursery Block
Ben and Nicole Thomson are still trying to identify some of the original vines planted on Best's' historic Nursery Block

To the people at Best's Wines in Great Western, it's simply known as the Nursery Block.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.