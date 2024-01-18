Block's obscure plantings one of Best's grape mysteries

To the people at Best's Wines in Great Western, it's simply known as the Nursery Block.
But it's hard to imagine any vineyard in the world that carries greater mystery. Sherlock Holmes, come on down.
Because despite all the advances in modern science, no-one has been able to unravel the mystery of exactly what grape varieties have been planted on the tiny 1.07 hectare vineyard.
It started in the late 1860s when Henry Best, founder of Best's Wines, planted the Nursery Block at Concongella with a huge variety of grapes, red and white - planted at random. By 1870 he had 48,000 vines on the site.
There's no point listing all the varieties here because we'd probably run out of room. But here's a few to go on with ... troyen, ondenc, frankenthal, fer, dourado, gueche, gouais and calitor blanc.
Yes, we're talking seriously obscure.
So much so that, in the late 1970s, the CSIRO invited grape expert Paul Truel from France to try to identify the unknown varieties. He did pretty well, but there were eight varieties that had him stumped.
"A few years back we decided to try DNA testing, which obviously wasn't around in the '70s, thinking that would solve the mystery once and for all," Best's DTC manager Nicole Thomson said.
"They identified one more, which still leaves seven we know nothing about."
And the one they identified?
"They named it #22. I've had lots of discussions with my husband Ben (general manager and fifth generation family member) about it - you can't call a grape variety 'hashtag 22', can you? But he says what else are we going to call it?"
What's clear is that Henry Best wanted every variety he could lay his hands on planted on the site.
This is an extract from the Ararat Advertiser on June 7, 1870, about the newly planted vineyard.
"In his grounds may be found almost every known variety, and if by chance he should hear of some particular one which is not already among his collection, he leaves no stone unturned until he has procured it."
Nicole believes it may be time to revisit the DNA testing.
"It has been a while, so maybe with technological advancement they will be able to tell us more."
Among the vines is a historic German riesling clone.
"We've even had German winemakers out here to take cuttings from it back to Germany. Can you believe that?"
The grapes come in all sizes - "from quite small to the size of golf balls".
In one or two cases Best's make pure varietal wines - only a couple of dozen bottles - but generally use the fruit for a field blend red and a field blend white.
"We pick all the whites by hand, for example, then put them in a tank together to ferment.
"No two vintages will be exactly the same, and we can't specifically say exactly what's in there.
"We do the same with the red. But the fruit is good and every year the blends sell out. It's amazing."
Maybe so, but elementary it is not, Sherlock.
