Woman dies after crash near Talbot

A 70-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Dunach, south east of Talbot, on Sunday afternoon.
According to Victoria Police, the woman lost control of her car and crashed into a tree about 4.15pm on January 14, while driving on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road.
The woman, from Maryborough, was airlifted to hospital but died overnight.
Police said she was the sole occupant of the car.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," they added.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It marks the second death in the region, after an 88-year-old Glenpatrick man died in Dunneworthy while travelling along the Pyrenees Highway between Ararat and Elmhurst.
According to the TAC, 296 people died on Victorian roads in 2023, the highest number in 15 years.
