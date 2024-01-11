Big ticket tourism declining as cost of living limits holiday splurging

Big ticket tourism in the Grampians is suffering, according to one of the region's peak operators.
Experience the Grampians' Justine Hide said the cost of living pressures saw fewer travellers splurge on expensive things while on regional holidays.
"The whole of 2023 was significantly down on previous years," Ms Hide said.
"We were kind of hoping that this Christmas period would sort of break that downward cycle of the last 12 months, and we're not really seeing huge improvement."
Experience the Grampians, based out of Stawell, is a tour company that runs several tours of the region, including wine tours, national park tours and scenic helicopter tours.
"We're generally working 12 hour days, seven days a week, But at the moment, we're only doing about 50% of that," Ms Hide said.
"Usually, I would have five wine tours a week running in January, and so far, for the whole of January, I'm seeing one wine tour a week depart."
Ms Hide believes that the decline in tourists taking advantage of Experience the Grampians services is because the cost of living pressures are making it harder for domestic visitors to spend big on their trip away, while many who can afford to travel have opted to head overseas.
"You either can't afford to go anywhere, or you're not affected by the economy, and you choosing to go overseas," said Ms Hide.
"Tourism is sort of a luxury; it's not a necessity.
"People might be still coming to the region, and they'll be eating and drinking, and they're probably choosing to eat and drink less, but they're definitely not doing optional extras, such as guided tours, or helicopter flights."
Despite the Christmas and New Year period not providing the boost to business Ms Hide had hoped, she is looking to cooler months when hiking picks back up.
"The Grampians peaks trail is definitely attracting a large number of people here," Ms Hide said.
"The forward bookings for March and April in the hiking area and National Park demand has massively increased on last year, so there is some hope.
"But it's a bit of a shift in demand because hikers are a different type of category of tourism. They're here for a specific reason. They're spending money on very specific areas."
