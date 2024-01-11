Rain dampens Grampians Cricket Country Week excitement

Wet weather has dampened an otherwise memorable country week for the Grampians Cricket Association.
The hosts fell just short of making the under 13s final after torrential rain forced the first day of play to be cancelled.
Meanwhile, the under 15s notched up several milestones without recording a win.
The GCA saw its first game against Ballarat washed out and the side's shared the points.
The side would be wondering what if after having its opponents at 3/10 with George King leading the way with 2/3.
The GCA dominated its other matches beginning with an 182-run victory against Castlemaine
The hosts batted first and posted 209, highlighted by Hamish Barr's 47 not out, King's 46 runs and Morgan Greenaway supporting 36.
The trio outscored the whole Castlemaine, which was dismissed for just 27 runs.
Milla Mitchell took 3/2, Ned Jackson chipped in with a 2/0 and Eddie Astbury and Archer Crouch both snared 2/2.
After missing out on the final, the GCA played Castlemaine again.
Undeterred, the team scored 215, with Ned Jackson (42 runs), James Hemley (40 runs) and Greenaway (22) all making starts.
Castlemaine put up a stronger fight in the second game, but was bowled out for 88, giving the GCA a 127-run victory.
Crouch was the pick of the bowlers with 2/9, while Milla Mitchell's 2/12 and George King 1/1 steered the side to victory.
After losing the first day of play, the GCA took on Gisborne.
A strong team effort restricted the side to 8/198, with Jye Buncle (3/45), Ryan Lennie (2/12) and Wil Hope (2/17) all playing vital roles.
Rishi Kalluri's 49 runs and Hope's 40 helped push the team's total, but ultimately the side was bowled out for 149, 29 runs short.
The under 15s looked to learn from the loss as it took on Maryborough in the third round.
Unfortunately, the Maryborough side did not lose wickets at regular intervals and was able to post 2/133.
Wil Hope (1/5) and Ayva Mitchell (1/17) were the only wicket takers.
The Grampians were restricted to 6/97, falling 36 runs short of the target.
Hope scored 27, while Tom Collins and Ryder Sullivan scored 12 runs each.
The junior cricketers now turn their attention to the local competition.
However, games do not resume until February.
