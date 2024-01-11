Can Pomonal, Halls Gap or St Andrews unseat Combine from first place?

The Grampians Cricket Association's 2023-24 season has passed its half way point and already several trends have emerged.
After nine rounds of action and all teams enjoying the bye, Swifts/Great Western 1 remain on the top of the ladder; however, four teams remain hot on its heels.
Can Pomonal, St Andrews, Halls Gap 1 or Rhymney/Moyston 1 knock the Combine off its perch?
The Combine's First XI have sat on top of the ladder since round seven when it trounced Pomonal by 96 runs.
While former captain Sam Cocks was the pick of the players then, his successor Matt Heffer has enjoyed his time in the middle, hitting 63 runs off 48 deliveries in round one and 59 runs off 37 balls in round nine.
Meanwhile, Will Clough has taken 11 wickets to date, making up more than 20 per cent of all wickets taken by the team.
The reigning premiers sit equal with Swifts/Great Western 1 on premiership points; however, an inferior net run rate separates the two teams.
Corey Taylor is the stand out with the bat, scoring 284 runs at an average of 71 runs per innings, which included a 102 in round one and 119 in round two.
Clayton Mackley has been consistent with the ball, taking seven wickets for the Tigers, including 3/16 against Great Western 2.
The weather has played a role in St Andrews' ladder position, dampening any momentum the team has between round five and nine.
The team have shared runs, with Nick Oliver hitting 164 runs against Rhymney/Moyston when the team posted 3/309 off 40 overs.
It leads the competition with 1165 runs despite playing fewer matches.
Vice captain Adam Haslett leads the side with nine wickets, including three against the ladder leaders.
Halls Gap 1 is also a victim of the rain with three games lost to bad weather.
Charlie Mcintosh has been the pick of the batter when the sides does get to play, posting 106 runs in round five.
No one player has stood out with the ball, with Luke Stevens and Rikki McIntosh picking up consistent wickets.
The last of the First XI sides sits three points behind the top four and holds the lowest amount of runs scored and wickets taken in the top five.
Daniel Taylor hit three consecutive fifties to start the season, and lead the team with 186 runs from five innings.
Glen Cosgriff has taken eight wickets this season, including a 4/15 against Chalambar.
The Combine's Second XI has struggled at time; however, there are signs of possibility.
In his first game in several years, Travis Nicholson hit 136 runs against St Andrews.
Meanwhile, Marc Brilliant leads the competition with 13 wickets, including a 6/18 against Rhymney/Moyston 1 in round 2.
Unable to field a side in the first two rounds, Chalambar grows as each week passes; it's first win came in round four against Rhymney/Moyston 2.
In it's four games, Grant Le Poidevin has stood out with the bat and ball.
Halls Gap's Second XI defeat Chalambar in a high scoring game
The side hasn't struggled to score this season, posting 1027 runs from five games, rivaled by only the top three teams.
While no one player has stood out during the first half of the season, Adam McCormack boasts the highest score this season, with 93 runs in the local derby.
Meanwhile McCormack, Joshua Leith and Josh and Riley Reid have shared the spoils as wicket takers.
Batting has held back the last placed side, with the team unable to post more than 150 runs.
It's best score of the season is 3/148 against Rhymney/Moyston 1; however the total was chased down in 23 overs.
