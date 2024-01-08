The Stawell Times-News
Empressive Enuff triumphs in Halls Gap Cup, Take The Prize claims maiden win

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
January 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Connections of Empressive Enuff after winning the 2024 Halls Gap Cup on January 5. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Connections of Empressive Enuff after winning the 2024 Halls Gap Cup on January 5. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

Mornington trainer Dean Binaisse has won the 1300m Lakeside Tourist Park Halls Gap Cup on Friday, January 5, with the assertive Empressive Enuff.

