Empressive Enuff triumphs in Halls Gap Cup, Take The Prize claims maiden win

Mornington trainer Dean Binaisse has won the 1300m Lakeside Tourist Park Halls Gap Cup on Friday, January 5, with the assertive Empressive Enuff.
The five-year-old gelding on marked its fourth win of its 14 race career - and second in a row - with 1:18.99 victory.
Stawell-raised jockey Jack Hill sat Empressive Enuff - carrying 60kg - at the back of the pack to start, as outsider Fly On Bye ($17) and Where's Poppy ($8.50) took the lead.
Three wide, Hill pushed the horse ahead, going from sixth at 800m to fourth at 400m.
Empressive Enuff hit the lead with just under 200m to go, as a fast finishing Frost Yourself ($21) moved from tenth to second.
But the mare fell short as Hill held on to win by 0.2 lengths over Frost Yourself and Miss Titeline ($8.50).
Hill told racing.com the Halls Gap Cup trophy will take pride on the mantel.
"This horse is a credit. He did a hell of a job," he said.
"He got cross tied a little bit early and [put himself] in an awkward spot. He took himself out of the race and gave himself some clear air, but he was always travelling like he was going to give a good kick.
"He was probably stargazing a bit once he hit the front but he was good to hold on for the win."
The start of the race was pushed back an hour after apprentice jockey Sarah Field was taken to hospital via an ambulance.
Six-year-old Lewandowski was a late scratching after it dislodged Field in the barrier stalls.
It was a tough day for locals, with only Stawell trainer Dane Smith winning on his home track.
Smith said the four-year-old mare ran well for its first time wearing blinkers.
"If you told me she'd be six (lengths) in from on the home turn I'd (amazed)," he told racing.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.