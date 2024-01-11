The Stawell Times-News
Ideal position for family lifestyle

By Stawell House of the Week
January 12 2024 - 9:19am
3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 23 Childe Street, Stawell
  • $360,000-$375,000
  • LAND: 612 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Elders Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This three bedroom brick veneer home is located only a block from Stawell's CBD and Stawell Primary School, as well as being only a short stroll to Stawell Leisure Centre.

