Ideal position for family lifestyle

This three bedroom brick veneer home is located only a block from Stawell's CBD and Stawell Primary School, as well as being only a short stroll to Stawell Leisure Centre.
The home consists of an updated kitchen with gas cooking and an adjacent dining area with split system reverse-cycle air-conditioning. This area is also next to the gas-heated lounge room.
The three bedrooms are all doubles and are positioned with the updated bathroom.
Outside there is a double-length carport plus a 6x3.5m workshop and two garden sheds.
Additionally, the gardens are well established in the front and rear yards.
