Excitement builds for 2024 Lakeside Tourist Park Halls Gap Cup

Punters will be looking for blue skies this week with the Lakeside Tourist Park Halls Gap Cup around the corner.
The traditional first race meet of the year, the social outing, features eight races at the Stawell Racing Club and entertainment for all attendees on Friday, January 5.
Stawell Racing Club operations manager Rachel Samsonenko said she looks forward to the meet.
"It's a great family day," she said.
"Each year, the meeting had gotten bigger. In my first year as manager, we had 600 people, whereas last year, it was doubled.
"It would be nicer to get a bigger crowd again."
The torrid thunderstorm that tore through Stawell on Tuesday, January 2, dumped almost 20mm of rain.
However, Samsonenko believes the track, rated as a Good Four on Wednesday, will hold up on Friday.
"The track looks great," she said.
"I don't think it will firm up; we might get to a good four, but a lot of water is lying around.
"On Friday it should be in the soft four-to-six range."
Hell's Kitchen was crowned the inaugural Grampians Halls Gap Cup winner in 2013 after an exciting finish in the 1310-metre race.
Recent winners include Jamie Edwards' Come Along Jeffrey (2023), Andrew Bobbin's Libbyangel (2022), and Toolbar (2021), ridden by the late Dean Holland.
"The Cup is well supported by the Halls Gap businesses owners and community," Samsonenko said.
In the marquee race, Bobbins will be looking to etch his name on the cup once again with Anphina.
The four-year-old mare has placed twice in its past three starts, including a win at the NT Derby in July 2023, before a 21-week spell.
Five-year-old mare Smokey Warrior goes into the race as the early favourite, winning two races from its five starts.
However, the Brady Cross-trained horse could be wearing blinkers for the first time.
The family day includes activities away from the track, including live music, kids' activities, a water slide, and a jumping castle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.