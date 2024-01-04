Off-grid freedom on 20 acres

Just six years old and totally off-grid, this home uses and stores solar power and has 47,000 litres of rainwater storage
On 20 acres fenced into three paddocks, the home has 348 square metres under roof and 290 square metres of living space.
A central tiled lounge is open to the kitchen which has easy access to an outdoor entertaining deck. Also adjoining the kitchen is a 7x5 metre fully-tiled family room with rural views.
Additional recreational areas include a theatre room, a children's activity area, and a multi-purpose office or study space.
The bedrooms are all large and the main is a private paradise with two walk-in robes and a double-basin ensuite with a separated toilet.
