Off-grid freedom on 20 acres

By Stawell House of the Week
January 5 2024 - 9:25am
Off-grid freedom on 20 acres

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 148 Sandbar Road, Deep Lead
  • $990,000
  • LAND: 20 acres
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's
  • CONTACT: Reina Charty 0438 663 188
  • INSPECT: Noon to 12.30pm Jan 6

Just six years old and totally off-grid, this home uses and stores solar power and has 47,000 litres of rainwater storage

