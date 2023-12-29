The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Running for a cause: teen's journey from Adelaide to MCG for charity

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 29 2023 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Mangelsdorf (left) is running to the MCG to raise money for Operation K-9 for Veterans, with help from his dad, Matt. Picture by Ben Fraser
Jackson Mangelsdorf (left) is running to the MCG to raise money for Operation K-9 for Veterans, with help from his dad, Matt. Picture by Ben Fraser

Adelaide's Jackson Mangelsdorf is on the trip of a lifetime; however, instead of drinking beer in Bali or marvelling at snow in Europe, he's running 750 kilometres for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.