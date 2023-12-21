Christmas Light Competition a hit, with fantastic displays aplenty

The annual Christmas Light Competition took place on Thursday, December 14, with 24 competitors from around Stawell competed to see who had the best Christmas decorations.
The event was held this year by the Stawell branch of the Country Women's Association, which sent out a team of expert Christmas adjudicators to decide which houses had the best displays in 2023.
"It was awesome, there was some really good displays," said Stawell CWA treasurer and Christmas Light Competition judge, Jess Maffescioni.
"It was really great to see the effort that people have gone to, and see all the different types of things to people had done that were very clever."
The Stawell CWA named four winners of the competition, with houses on Napier, Lamont and King Streets, as well as Scotland Place, relishing in the rewards.
Ms Maffescioni said she has also noticed many members of the community taking the time to enjoy the Christmas lights around town.
"There was lots of people driving around the night that we were judging, which was fantastic," Ms Maffescioni said.
"Even other nights, there's been lots of people driving up and down the street to really get involved and get into the Christmas spirit."
Christmas is only days away, but if you're still in search of your holiday cheer, you still follow the CWA's Christmas Light Map from Stawell's South Pole to a Winter Wonderland.
