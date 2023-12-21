Demolition ahead: New Great Western club rooms on track

Inclusive, modern facilities are just around the corner for the Great Western sporting community.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council announced that it had begun the preparatory work for the $2.4 million project to develop new club rooms at Great Western football ground, including updated social spaces and amenities.
Great Western Football Netball Club president Dale Hurley said the milestone brings the dream closer to reality.
"It has been a busy couple of months working with all of the user groups to design a facility that suits everyone's needs," he said.
"The new facilities will meet the new standard, which includes female-friendly changerooms, accessibility and renewed OH&S regulations."
In July 2022, the Victorian Government announced the $1.5 million investment to upgrade the Brunel Street-based sports ground.
The Council allocated $460,000 to the project, and the community contributed a further $40,000.
The proposed works include accessible change rooms and toilets, an undercover spectator area extension, as well as kitchen, canteen and bar refurbishment.
The old club rooms - which were last upgraded in 1996 - will be demolished and cleared in late January 2024 to facilitate site preparation and construction.
"We are investigating a suitable home for our club in 2024," Mr Hurley said.
"The League (Mininera & District Football League) is working with us to fine-tune the logistics.
"Hopefully the ground will be ready in March 2025."
Mr Hurley said the construction will not affect the 2024 Great Western Rodeo.
The need for a pavilion upgrade was identified as a priority within the Great Western Public Park and Gardens Reserve Redevelopment Master Plan 2018-28.
