Humble Jim Barham steps down as Hospital Foundation trustee after 25 years

After 25 years of devoted service, Jim Barham is stepping down from his role as a Stawell Hospital Foundation trustee.
His retirement marks the end of an era filled with unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare in our community.
The 'almost retired' Stawell real estate agent is far too humble to list his achievements over his tenure, but anyone who knows Mr Barham knows he doesn't run on idle.
Mr Barham highlighted the Foundation colleagues who inspired him to make an impact.
"I joined the Foundation when it was in its infancy, and back then, we had a regular notice in the paper keeping the publicity going so people were conscious of our importance all the time," he said.
"As soon as we informed them of a project, we would be getting all sorts of big donations of up to $20-25,000.
"Our biggest advantage was the professional people we had on the committee, like solicitor Bill O'Driscoll and accountant Kerry Rosenow.
"They ensured a very high standard for the Foundation to operate and that made things run a lot smoother."
Mr Barham said the loyalty of the Foundation members also inspired him to continue for this long.
"Bill O'Driscoll moved to Ballarat when he retired but he still travelled back to Stawell for the Foundation meetings," he said.
"Our current chair, Graeme Ellen, moved to Torquay, but he's continued on with us also.
"It's been such a great group to work with."
Stawell Hospital Foundation is well-known for its dedication to championing innovative medical equipment.
As a testament to the foundation's success, an astounding $1.4 million has been raised since its inception in 1989.
Mr Barham has been instrumental in furthering these goals.
"I appreciate having been given the opportunity to serve and assist the Stawell Hospital and the various deliberations we have had as a group in determining how we might support the hospital," he said.
"It is a most important asset to the community, and the Foundation has greatly assisted the hospital in many ways.
As Mr Barham embarks on this new chapter, he leaves a remarkable legacy of dedication and compassion.
The Stawell Hospital Foundation will continue its vital work, with Mr Barham's impact on healthcare at Stawell being felt for generations to come.
Foundation chair Graeme Ellen said Mr Barham's ability to balance business acumen with genuine empathy has made him a remarkable trustee.
"His retirement will leave a void that will be challenging to fill," he said
The Barham family owned and operated the Marnoo general store from 1922 to 1974, which included services in real estate, stock and insurance.
Mr Barham sold the general store portion and moved the other services into Stawell in 1987, managing it until Elders Ararat purchased it in February 2021.
