The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Humble Jim Barham steps down as Hospital Foundation trustee after 25 years

By Staff Reporters
December 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 25 years of devoted service, Jim Barham is stepping down from his role as a Stawell Hospital Foundation trustee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help