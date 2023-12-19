10 hacks to organise your kitchen on a budget

A well-organised kitchen with everything at your fingertips is a joy to work in, Picture Unsplash

A well-organised kitchen improves efficiency and creates a welcoming environment for cooking and gathering. However, achieving a tidy kitchen doesn't have to break the bank. Creativity and resourcefulness can transform your culinary space into a model of orderliness without draining your wallet. In this article, we'll explore ten budget-friendly hacks for effective kitchen organisation.

1 DIY shelf dividers

Maximise the space in your cabinets by creating simple and inexpensive DIY shelf dividers. Utilise materials like sturdy cardboard or foam board to fashion dividers that help separate your baking sheets, cutting boards, and pans. This quick and easy hack keeps items upright and prevents them from toppling over, making it easier to find what you need.

2 Repurposed jars for pantry storage

Don't toss those glass jars into the recycling bin. Repurpose them for cost-effective pantry storage. Cleaned and labelled jars make excellent containers for grains, pasta, spices, and more. Not only does this hack keep your pantry organised, but it also adds a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen decor.

Additionally, spice racks can be made from repurposed old wooden pallets, empty tin cans, or vintage or unused window shutters. Disassemble old wooden pallets and the slats can create a rustic and charming spice rack. Attach the slats to a wall or frame, and arrange your spice jars on them.

Vintage or unused window shutters can be mounted on the wall, and the slats can hold spice jars. This serves a functional purpose and adds a touch of shabby chic or farmhouse style. Collect empty tin cans, paint or decorate them, and then attach them to a wooden board or directly to the wall. Place your spice jars inside the cans.

3 Tension rods for pot lid organisation

Tired of digging through a mountain of pot lids to find the right one? Tension rods can be your saviours. Install them vertically in a cabinet or on the back of a pantry door, creating an easily accessible space to store pot lids. This hack saves space and ends the frustration of mismatched lids.

4 Command hooks for utensil hanging

Use command hooks to free up valuable drawer space by hanging utensils inside cabinet doors. This simple and affordable solution organizes your spatulas, ladles, and tongs and keeps them within arm's reach while you cook. Choose the best style and size of hooks to match your kitchen aesthetic.

5 Magazine holders as cutting board storage

If you're short on counter space or lack dedicated storage for cutting boards, consider using magazine holders. These inexpensive organisers can stand vertically in a cabinet, providing slots for cutting boards and baking sheets. This hack keeps your boards neatly stacked and easily accessible.

6 Drawer dividers for tidy utensil drawers

Say goodbye to messy utensil drawers by incorporating budget-friendly drawer dividers. Tools like tension rods or cutlery trays can separate your spoons, forks, and knives. This organisation hack not only streamlines your kitchen tools but also makes it easier to maintain order in the long run.

7 Pegboard wall for hanging kitchen tools

Transform an empty wall into a functional storage space by installing a pegboard, allowing you to hang pots, pans, utensils, and even small shelves for spices. Pegboards are affordable, easy to install, and can be painted to match your kitchen decor, adding style and functionality to your space.

8 Cabinet door racks for spice storage

Make the most of your cabinet doors by installing racks for spice storage. These over-the-door organisers are budget-friendly and can hold an array of spice containers. This hack not only declutters your countertops but also makes finding the right spice a breeze while cooking.

9 Baskets and bins for open shelving

If your kitchen has open shelving, use baskets and bins to place loose items and create a visually appealing display. Choose affordable containers that fit the style of your kitchen and use them to organise snacks, kitchen towels, or small appliances. This hack enhances organisation and adds a touch of design to your space.

10 DIY magnetic knife strip

Investing in a knife block can be costly, but creating your magnetic knife strip is a budget-friendly alternative. Purchase a magnetic stripe or repurpose an old one, then mount it on the wall to store knives safely and within easy reach. This frees up counter space and keeps your knives organised and easily visible.

Conclusion