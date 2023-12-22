The Stawell Times-News
Christmas message from The Stawell Times-News

December 22 2023 - 12:00pm
The Stawell Times-News printed edition will be taking a short break over Christmas, but stay informed via our website for all the latest. Picture by Shutterstock
The Stawell Times-News wishes our audiences and advertisers a very happy Christmas.

