Family home in rural township

This well-maintained and long-held family home is in Navarre, an easy 25 minute drive north-east of Stawell.
With a block size of about 3530 square metres, this home offers plenty of space to live the rural lifestyle in a friendly country township.
The home has three double bedrooms, one of which includes built-in robes.
The bathroom is modernised and wheelchair friendly, plus there's a good laundry with a second separate toilet.
The large loungeroom adjoins the open kitchen-dining room, providing plenty of space for the whole family.
Outside you have room for the dogs and chooks plus there are well-established gardens.
