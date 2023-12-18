The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

St Andrews bring down ladder leaders in Grampians Cricket round nine

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grampians cricketing action returned on Saturday, December 16, with four critical clashes across the association in round nine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.