Key matches await as cricket teams aim to bounce back in round nine

It is the final round of cricket before the Christmas break, and several teams are keen to return to the park and earn some much-needed points.
Heavy rain forced the Grampians Cricket Association to abandon its round eight matches on Saturday, December 9, marking the second series of games to be washed out in three weeks.
St Andrews and Halls Gap 1 will be keen for some time at the crease, having last played on November 18 in round five.
Both teams have earned three wins this season and sit fourth and fifth on the ladder, respectively.
St Andrews faces ladder leaders Swifts/Great Western 1 at North Park.
The Saints piled on 3/309 against Rhymney/Moyston in round five, championed by opening batsmen Nick Oliver (164 runs) and Ryan Skiller (117 runs).
The outcome of the game will be significantly decided on who is picked for the Combine's first XI on December 16.
Former-captain Sam Cocks match winning 89 runs against Pomonal in round eight; however, his main focus is in Ballarat this summer.
Meanwhile, Halls Gap 1 face its second XI in Halls Gap in a game that should feature plenty of highlights and banter.
Charlie Mcintosh would be keen to continue his form, having made a century in his side's most recent game.
Pomonal travel up the road to take on Rhymney/Moyston 1 at the Moyston Recreation Reserve.
Will Corey Taylor return to the crease for the reigning champions this season?
Finally, Chalambar hosts Swifts/Great Western 2 at the Buangor Recreation Reserve.
Tatyoon will look to continue its unbeaten form when the club hosts Swifts/Great Western on Friday, December 15, at the Tatyoon Recreation Reserve.
Tatyoon sit firmly on the ladder with three wins from its fourth matches, with one game washed out.
Meanwhile, the Combine and Halls Gap's under-16 sides have traded wins in their two matches against each other. Halls Gap's next match is on Friday, February 2, 2024.
Unfortunately, the last scheduled game of the under-13s mixed competition was washed out on Sunday, December 10.
After six rounds, Swifts/Great Western are on top of the ladder with 39 points following its five wins. Tatyoon Maroon and Tatyoon Gold sit second and third, with 30 and 27 points, respectively.
Navarre remains fourth on the ladder with 24 points. Pomonal (18), Halls Gap (15) and Buangor (12) round out the table.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.